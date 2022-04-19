Columbus police need info on shots fired at home

Columbus police are looking for information after shots were fired early this morning near the downtown area.

Police say they were called to the 800 block of 15th Street at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning after several witnesses reported shots being fired. Officers found that a home and several parked cars in the area had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the shooting, you should contact the Columbus Police Department Detective Division at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.