Columbus police looking for leads after three incidents of gunshots downtown
Columbus police are looking for your help after three separate incidents of shots being fired in the city in recent days. One person was left wounded after a shooting in downtown Columbus early Sunday morning.
According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of 11th Street at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday after shots were fired.
On Saturday, a man reported to police that a person he didn’t know fired a gun into the ground near him after an argument in the 1100 block of California street at about 3:30 a.m. in the morning.
A woman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning after she was shot in the 900 block of California Street. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about these incidents, you can call the Columbus Police Department Investigations Division at 812-376-2600. Tips can be left anonymously.