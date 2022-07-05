Columbus police looking for info in weekend shooting

Columbus police are looking for information on a shooting over the weekend.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers were called to the 2800 block of Streamside Drive at about 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning on a report of shots fired. They found a woman who had a gunshot wound to her foot. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital.

Police say that they believe there was a disturbance involving several people before the shooting. If you have any information on the incident, you can contact detectives at 812-376-2600.

Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.