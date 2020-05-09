Columbus police investigating shooting death

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman Friday night in the Spruce Ridge Apartments complex on the west side of Columbus.

Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department says officers were called to the 3700 block of Picea Place at about 9 p.m. Friday on a report of person being shot. Officers found a woman inside the apartment who had died.

No further information is available. The incident is being investigated by the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team which consists of officers and detectives from the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police as well as representatives from the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.