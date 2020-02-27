Columbus police investigating shooting death on east side

A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a parking lot on the east side of Columbus Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to a store parking lot in the 800 block of South Marr Road at about 11:15 p.m. last night, on a report of an injured and bleeding person, police report. They found an adult man who had died after being shot.

The man’s vehicle, a silver colored 1998 Honda Civic, was found in a parking lot in the 2700 block of State Street. Police are asking for the public’s help. Any business or homeowner in the area with security cameras are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.

The man’s name has not been released. The incident is being investigated by the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team which includes the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office, Indiana State Police, Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office and Bartholomew County Coroners Office.