Columbus police investigating death of Louisville trucker

Columbus police are investigating the death of a truck driver in a Tuesday night crash on Interstate 65.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, 51-year-old James McGoff, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 11:20 Tuesday night after his semi ran off the road and crashed just south of the Columbus exit.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours for the crash investigation. A second closure was set to start at about 10 p.m. last night and last about 6 hours while crews worked to finish cleaning up the debris. That was between the Columbus and Walesboro exits. During the closing traffic was rerouted U.S. 31 and State Road 46.