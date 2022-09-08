Columbus police have spots open in women’s self-defense course

The Columbus Police Department says there are still openings for its next Women’s Self Defense Course, which kicks off later this month.

The course will run for two weeks at the Evolution Training Center 2670 Verhulst Street east of Middle Road, near the Columbus Municipal Airport. The dates are: September 21st and 28th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The session will start with a basic self defense and awareness PowerPoint followed by self-defense basics. Organizers say students will progress through striking, kicking, basic escapes and human targeting. Women who take part in these courses should dress in gym style clothing and wear no jewelry.

You can sign up online at columbus.in.gov/police.