Columbus police fielded two complaints over officers this year

With protests over police action still going on nationwide, Columbus has only had two complaints this year about officers’. And the department determined both were unfounded complaints.

The Columbus Police Review Board met Thursday night and Chief Mike Richardson updated the community on the status of police complaints. In the quarter that just ended, there was one police complaint out of more than 12 thousand interactions with the public. Richardson said that stemmed from a domestic dispute on April 27th.

The complaint alleged that police gave the girlfriend a leather case belonging to the complainant and she stole $2,000 dollars from it. The complainant also said police gave the woman access to his residence, despite her being barred for previous trespassing and he felt unsafe, that officers used unnecessary force during his arrest including forcing his hip out of place and failed to provide him medical treatment.

However, Richardson said that the person making the complaint inventoried the leather case, saying that everything was in place, the girlfriend had never been prohibited at the residence and that the complainant OKed the woman having access, there were no injuries found of the complainant during a check at Columbus Regional Hospital and no sign that his hip was injured, including video footage of him walking normally.

Members of the committee talked about finding ways to publicize the police complaint process, so that anyone who feels they have an issue can make the formal complaint. Forms are available at the police department, in City Hall and at the Columbus Human Rights Commission office. The review board meets quarterly to oversee any complaints or concerns about Columbus police.