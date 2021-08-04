Columbus police DARE golf outing Friday at Otter Creek

The Columbus Police Department will be holding its annual DARE Charity Golf Tournament on Friday.

Lt. Matt Harris, spokesman for the police department, explains the success of the DARE program here.

Harris says the winning team will receive free steak dinners for a year from Texas Roadhouse. The hole-in-one prize is a new Chevy Equinox. Other prizes will include $10,000 cash or a Big Green Egg grill.

Participants will receive lunch from Chick-Fil-A and there will be post-tournament pizza courtesy of Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders. Soda and water will be provided while you play.

The event is scheduled from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Otter Creek Golf Course.

You can sign up or get more information at 812-376-2600.

Otter Creek Golf Course photo courtesy of Columbus Area Visitors Center