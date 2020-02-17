Columbus police continue homework help for school children

Columbus police are continuing a program where officers meet with local kids to help them with their homework and to build trust in the community.

We spoke recently with Lt Matt Harris, who explains that officers spend an hour with the children, with the first half spent on homework, and the second half spent playing games and getting to know the police officers..

On Mondays, the homework with a cop program meets at Arbors at Water’s Edge apartment complex and on Tuesdays it is at Candlelight Mobile Home Park’s clubhouse.