Columbus police bring back homework help program

Columbus Police Department will be restarting its Homework with an Officer program next week, which was halted last year due to COVID-19.

Three officers will spend 30-40 minutes helping students with their homework during the one-hour sessions, with 20 minutes set aside to play games.

Homework with an Officer will be held Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. at Arbors at the Water’s Edge Apartments Clubhouse (4060 N. County Road 150 West) and on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. at Candlelight Village Mobile Home Park’s Clubhouse (3671 Candlelight Drive.)

The program started in Columbus in 2012, and allows officers the opportunity to interact with local students from kindergarten to 8th grade in a relaxed setting.

There is no charge to attend the program. Face masks will be required.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department