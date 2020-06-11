Columbus Police Blue Line Ride canceled for July

Columbus police announced this week that the 2020 DARE BLUE LINE RIDE has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Police say that they are looking forward to hosting the event again next July. The event, sponsored by Mann’s Harley Davidson, 106.1 The River, and Big JT’s BBQ raises money to support the DARE program graduation for area students and to pay for the guest speaker, as well as materials for the program.

Each year, the department spends between $15 and $20,000 dollars from donations and fundraisers for the drug abuse education program, according to police.

This would have been the fourth annual event.