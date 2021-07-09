Columbus Police Blue Line motorcycle ride set for Saturday

Saturday is the fifth annual DARE Blue Line Ride, organized by Columbus Police Department to benefit the Columbus/Bartholomew County DARE Program.

Lt Matt Harris spokesman for the Columbus police Department explains:

Harris explains that the 85-mile police-escorted motorcycle ride will start from Mann’s Harley Davidson at 11 a.m. There will be a stop at the historic Story Inn at the halfway point and the ride will end at Donner Park.

The ride will stop at the historic Story Inn at the half way point and the ride will conclude in Columbus with a meal catered by Big JT’s BBQ.

The cost is $25 for a solo rider and $35 for rider/passenger. That also includes a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift card courtesy of Mann’s Harley Davidson.

The event is scheduled rain or shine. All bikes are welcome.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department