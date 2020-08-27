Columbus police arrested wanted man after bicycle chase

Columbus police say that a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants tried to flee from them on a bicycle Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, at about 11:15 Wednesday morning, an officer noticed 46-year-old Scott B. Burton of Elizabethtown riding a bike in the 1100 block of Washington Street. After confirming that he was wanted on a felony warrant, officers tried to stop him but he rode off on the bike ans officers lost sight of him after a short chase.

A police dog was brought to the scene and police dog Argo helped find Burton hiding in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Franklin Street.

He was arrested on a warrant from Johnson County, a warrant from Bartholomew County and a new charge of resisting law enforcement.