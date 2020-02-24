Columbus police arrest fleeing bicyclist

Columbus police say a wanted woman tried to flee from officers on a bicycle, after being disruptive at a convenience store over the weekend.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 200 block of North Gladstone Avenue at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday on reports of a woman harassing customers. The suspect became argumentative and refused to identify herself as police tried to issue her a warning for trespassing.

Instead, she took off on her bicycle and refused to stop. She was eventually detained. 27-year-old Katrina M. Wade is facing two outstanding Bartholomew County warrants, along with new charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.