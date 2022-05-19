Columbus plastics company planning $1.8 million investment

A Columbus plastics company is planning a $1.8 million investment in new equipment at the city airport.

Columbus City Council approved a tax break request from Flambeau Inc. at this week’s council meeting. The company asked for a tax abatement on the new manufacturing equipment, saying that the investment would allow Flambeau to return work to Columbus that had previously been outsourced.

The move will allow the Middle Road company to retain 135 jobs and add 10 new jobs with wages averaging $15.65 an hour. Those jobs would be added by the end of this year.

The tax break would save Flambeau just over $100,000 in property taxes over the 10-year life of the abatement.