Columbus PD Bomb Squad helps with Seymour explosive

Seymour police called in the Columbus Bomb Squad for a situation at a home last week.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of South Lynn Street at about 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning to help the Jackson County Probation Department with a probation search. that’s when they discovered a homemade explosive device, a simulator trap whistling device and a simulated projectile ground burst device.

The police department says that although two of the items were training devices, they were still listed as explosives. One of the devices could have been compared to a half stick of dynamite in explosive force.

Officers cleared from the residence and made the immediate area safe.

Columbus Police Departments Bomb Squad came to the location and safely removed the devices from the residence so they could be properly disposed of.

Seymour police say the person at the home was cooperative and at no time was the public in any immediate danger.

The investigation is continuing.