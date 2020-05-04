Columbus parks restrictions to continue

Columbus park spaces are not yet returning to normal operations. The city parks and recreation department is announcing that most facilities will remain closed including: The Commons, Donner Center, Columbus Gymnastics Center, Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena and the Park Operations Service Center.

Also closed are Jolie Crider Memorial Skatepark, Tennis, Handball and Pickleball Courts, Sports fields, park Playgrounds and Restrooms.

Park green spaces are open, however basketball rims, soccer goal nets and volleyball nets have been removed, and picnic tables have been removed from shelters.

Greenbelt and Rocky Ford Par 3 Golf Courses are open with modifications including the closing of the clubhouses.

The Columbus Farmer’s Market will open again this summer, but not until Saturday, June 6th. Social distancing will be enforced for vendors and customers, the space between vendors will be increased, and there will be extra handwashing stations and sanitization available. The market will be held at Columbus City Hall from 9 to 12:30 on Saturdays through late September.

You can get more information at columbusparksandrec.com.