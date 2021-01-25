Columbus offices to remain closed through Feb. 28th

The city of Columbus is announcing that most government buildings will remain largely closed to the public through the end of February.

City employees will continue to work and to answer phones and emails, and will meet with members of the public but by appointment only. You can call or email specific city departments if you need to meet with a staff member.

City officials say they will also continue to hold government meetings virtually through the end of February. The remote meetings are allowed under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency order and if he opts not to renew the order through Feb. 28th, the city will go back to in-person meetings.

Officials will continue to track the community spread of COVID-19 and the pace of local vaccinations to determine whether or not to extend the closures.

The moves are meant to protect employees health and safety, as well as to protect members of the public.