Columbus officer shoots armed man outside home

A Columbus police officer shot an armed man outside of a home early this morning.

According to police reports, an officer was called to a home in the 3300 block of Woodland Parkway at about 4 a.m. this morning on a report of a suspicious person walking around a home. The officer encountered the armed man outside of the home and shortly afterwards the officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers provided medical aid to the suspect who was taken to Columbus Municipal Airport and then flown by IU Lifeline medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. His condition is not available.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Indiana State Police have been requested to aid in the investigation.