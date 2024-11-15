Columbus officer receives statewide DARE award

A Columbus police officer is being recognized for his work with the DARE program over the years.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Lt. Matt Harris has been named as the DARE Indiana Law Enforcement Executive of the Year. The honor recognizes Harris for his commitment to educating and empowering community youth through the DARE program.

Harris taught DARE for 22 years and the nomination highlighted his dedication, leadership, and positive influence in our schools and community. The department congratulated Harris for “his lasting impact on the lives of countless young people in our community.”

Harris was presented with the award at a ceremony Thursday at the Indiana State Capitol.

Photo: Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris, center, with State Rep. Craig Haggard and DARE Indiana Board President Dalton Thieneman. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.