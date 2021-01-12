Columbus officer accused of battering handcuffed suspect

A 14-year-veteran of the Columbus Police Department was arrested today, accused of battering a handcuffed suspect in a patrol car.

Indiana State Police say that Officer John Velten is facing felony charges of battery and misconduct after the investigation by state police detectives.

The charges came after an incident in June where a suspect in the back of Velten’s patrol car began hitting his head against the inside of the vehicle. In response, Velten allegedly punched the suspect, causing moderate injuries.

The case has been turned over to a special prosecutor and Velten turned himself in today at the Bartholomew County Jail. State police say the Columbus Police Department has been fully cooperative and Velten remains employed by the city in a non-law enforcement role, since the start of the investigation.