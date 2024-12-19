Columbus offering movie night at Nexus Park with “Elf”

Columbus Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a free family movie Friday night in the Circle K fieldhouse at Nexus Park.

The Movies in the Park series will be featuring the holiday comedy “Elf” with Will Farrell, starting at 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Jacob Hendricks with the parks department explains the experience:

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. at the fieldhouse and the movie will run from 7 to 9 p.m. You should bring your own chairs or blankets for seating. Concessions will be open but food is not allowed on the turf at Nexus Park.

The showing is co-sponsored by Samantha Rich of Centra Credit Union.