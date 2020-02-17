Columbus North seniors win Brown Music Competitions

Two Columbus North seniors were chosen as the winners of the annual Brown Music Competition Saturday at First Christian Church.

Erica Song placed first in the Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence. Grant Jackson was the winner in the Anna Newell Brown Awards for Vocal Excellence. Five seniors competed in the instrumental competition, and 14 seniors participated in the vocal competition.

Song, playing piano, performed Impromptu, Op. 51, No. 3 by Chopin. Jackson, a baritone, sang singing Bois Épais by Lully and The Jolly Roger by Robertson.

Both students will receive a $3,500 college scholarship.

The competitions are administered annually by Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County. Robert N. Brown was the longtime chairman of Home News Enterprises, former parent company of The Republic.

The Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence were established by Brown in 1992 in memory of his wife, Betty. She was a well-known and highly respected advocate and patron of the arts, both locally and statewide.

The Anna Newell Brown Awards for Vocal Excellence were established through the Heritage Fund in 1985 by Robert and Betty Brown to honor Mr. Brown’s mother, Anna Newell Brown, a distinguished vocalist.