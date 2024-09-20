Columbus North alumni group to induct new Hall of Fame honorees

The Bull Dog Alumni Association will be holding an event next week to honor two new members of the Alumni Hall of Fame.

The 10th Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, September 27th will recognize John M. Burnett, of the Class of 1974 and Maureen Grady, of the Class of 1957.

According to the association the inductees “have made life-long contributions which have had a positive impact on the lives of the people in their various communities and throughout the world.”

Inductees all attended Columbus High School/Columbus North High School and have been graduates for a minimum of 20 years at time of nomination. Alumni Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by peers, community residents, Columbus North faculty and fellow alumni.

There will also be a recognition of the 2023-24 Outstanding Teacher of the Year, Lisa Enneking and Emerging Teacher-of-the-Year, Maria Sanchez Cisneros

The ceremony will be in the Student Commons at Columbus North prior to the Homecoming football game between Columbus North and Terre Haute North on Friday September 27th. A reception will start at 5 and the ceremony at 5:45