Columbus native added as city’s newest firefighter

The Columbus Fire Department has hired its newest firefighter.

31-year-old Samuel Burnett was sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Jim Lienhoop at the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting at City Hall.

Burnett is a Columbus native and a graduate of Columbus East High School and Indiana University where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree. Burnett is a state certified Basic Emergency Medical Technician as well as certified as a Firefighter I & II.

Burnett was previously employed with the City of Columbus Clerk Treasurer’s office.

He will now begin the fire department’s orientation program before being assigned a station and shift.

New Columbus firefighter Samuel Burnett was sworn in Tuesday by Mayor Jim Lienhoop. Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.