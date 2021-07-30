Columbus moving park meetings to Fair Oaks

The city of Columbus is moving its park board meetings into the former Fair Oaks Mall for the rest of the year. The city announced the change this week, saying that the meetings will be held at the renamed Nexus Park, near the center of the main corridor, going forward.

The city and Columbus Regional Health purchased the 35-acre mall site at 25th Street and Central Avenue with an eye to making the property into a health, wellness, sports and recreation center for the city. The city will eventually be moving the parks department offices from the current location at Donner Park to the former mall building.

The city is also announcing that the park board meeting orginally set for August 12th has been rescheduled for Friday, August 20th at Nexus Park.