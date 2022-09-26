Columbus movie conversation set for tonight

website maker The Columbus movie returns to Columbus today with a celebration of the film tonight at the former North Christian Church.

The low-key film, was shot in and around Columbus and local residents were used as extras. Stars Haley Lu Richardson and John Cho will return to Columbus for tonight’s event, along with director Kogonada.

There will be a reception at 5 p.m. and a conversation with the stars and director from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church building at 850 Tipton Lane. It will be moderated by Holly Warren, the City of Bloomington’s Assistant Director of the Arts.

This event is made possible through support from the Columbus Area Visitor Center, and a grant from Indiana Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities in partnership with the City of Bloomington.

You can sign up to attend the free event at EventBrite.