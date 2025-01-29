Columbus moves forward on scaling back riverfront project

The city of Columbus will be working on plans for a scaled-back riverfront project in the downtown area, under proposals approved this week by the Columbus Redevelopment Commission.

The city had previously sought to provide a more sweeping overhaul to the riverfront area near the Second and Third Street bridges including in-river recreation. However despite two rounds of bids, costs came back much higher than expected.

This week, the commission approved a $292 thousand dollar agreement with Hitchcock Design Group to narrow the project, concentrating on immediate health and safety concerns, such as the eroding landfill site on the west side of the river, the removal of the low-head dam, lighting and pedestrian walkways in the area connecting the People Trail. The new plans would get rid of all in-river recreation areas.

The redevelopment commission also approved a $454 thousand dollar agreement with EDCO General Contractors to begin site preparation work on the west side of the river. That will include tree removal and road construction to give access to the area for the dam removal and stabilization of the riverbank where it is eroding.

Photo courtesy of City of Columbus Redevelopment Department