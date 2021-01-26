Columbus men arrested in storage business break-in

Two Columbus men are being accused of breaking into storage units over the weekend.

Bartholomew County deputies were called to a storage business on East State Street at 11:07 p.m. Saturday night on a report of two men on the property who had not entered through the front gate. A witness said one of the suspects was breaking into storage units while the other appeared to be on the lookout. When deputies arrived they found two men attempting to hide inside a storage unit. A backpack was found nearby with burglary-related items and two storage units had their locks cut off.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Joseph Hiten and 37-year-old Joshua Breeden, both of Columbus, on charges of burglary.