Columbus mayor swears in new police officer

A new Columbus police officer was sworn in Monday.

22-year-old Nicholas T. Schmitt is originally from Cincinnati and graduated IU in Bloomington where he studied chemistry and criminal justice. He also graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Schmitt comes from a law enforcement family. His father is an FBI special agent, while his grandfather served as a police chief and mayor of Jasper.

Schmitt will now start an orientation program with CPD and go through the department’s field training program.