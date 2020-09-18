Columbus mayor says Halloween celebrating is on track

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop says Halloween will be happening in the city this year.

He said trick or treat hours will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31st.

Indiana’s health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said this week that she thinks Halloween can happen safely this year in Indiana, though there will be some changes. Her advice for trick-or-treating is that parents hand-out candy this year, and that they wash their hands between each group of candy-seekers.