Columbus Mayor: Patience still needed as restrictions lift
Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop says that the statewide reopening efforts require two major things from residents, patience and caution.
The mayor said that the governor did not waive a green flag and declare everything open. Instead there will be a phasing in of activities with an eye to safety
Lienhoop said the next major phase will start on May 24th, if Indiana continues to make progress. Locally, that will mean checking with Columbus Regional Health to make sure there are enough beds available and other measures to ensure the health care system is not overwhelmed.
The mayor spoke to the community last week on a video from the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Task Force.
May 7, 2020 COVID-19 Update: Mayor Lienhoop
Mayor Lienhoop presented an update today – highlights include:Two Words to share: Caution and Patience• We will need both to get through the next phase of our response to COVID-19• Governor has given direction on how to reopen• Five Phase Plan that will extend until July 4 when all restrictions are lifted• We are currently in Phase 2, Phase 3 begins on May 24, but only if we are ready.• We will be watching CRH statistics to see if they have sufficient capacity to care for those who may need treatment for COVID-19• City will make a decision around May 20 to decide if opening will be moving to Phase 3 based on these factors• We still need to practice safety and personal hygiene.• In stores, most customers and employees are wearing face masks/coverings, but not all – critical that we continue to exercise behaviors moving forward• Continue to stay at home if you have risk factors, use hand sanitizer/gloves, wear a mask when out.Columbus INVigorate• City has funded• Information is on City website• First round of applications has ended – 56 applications, 6 from outside the City, so they are not eligible. Committee is making decisions on which will receive funding• HUD funding for rental assistance for those who need help making rent payments
