Columbus Mayor: Patience still needed as restrictions lift

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop says that the statewide reopening efforts require two major things from residents, patience and caution.

The mayor said that the governor did not waive a green flag and declare everything open. Instead there will be a phasing in of activities with an eye to safety

Lienhoop said the next major phase will start on May 24th, if Indiana continues to make progress. Locally, that will mean checking with Columbus Regional Health to make sure there are enough beds available and other measures to ensure the health care system is not overwhelmed.

The mayor spoke to the community last week on a video from the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Task Force.