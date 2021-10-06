Columbus man with knife arrested after standoff with deputies

A Columbus man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing himself to prevent going back to jail.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies were called to a home on Almond Drive in Country Squire Lakes at about 11:24 p.m. Saturday night about a man violating a protective order.

Deputies were told that the man, 45-year-old Jason Hartman of Columbus was barricaded in the back part of the house, holding a knife to his own neck. Deputies cleared the home and tried to talk to Hartman, who allegedly said he would kill himself and that he was not going back to jail.

Deputies say that Hartman then stabbed himself in the abdomen, jumped from a window and tried to run from the scene. A deputy used a Taser to try to subdue Hartman, but he continued to brandish the knife at police. He was hit by a second Taser, dropped the knife and after a struggle he was taken into custody.

Hartman was taken to a hospital for treatment and then arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement causing injury, intimidation with a deadly weapon, battery on law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, residential entry, invasion of privacy and a warrant from Jennings County Superior Court for Domestic Battery