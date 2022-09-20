Columbus man suspected of murder after Friday incident

One Columbus man is dead and another is under under arrest for murder after an investigation that began early Friday morning.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus was found along a woodline near the road after a reported disturbance at about 1:40 a.m. Friday morning near Indianapolis and Tellman Roads. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled over the weekend but the results have not yet been released and his cause of death has not been announced.

After an investigation by police and the Bartholomew County death investigation team, officers arrested 43-year-old Joshua R. Davis of Columbus on a preliminary charge of murder.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team consists of officers from the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, as well as the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office. They continue to assist in the ongoing investigation.