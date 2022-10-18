Columbus man facing drug dealing charges after early morning arrest

A Columbus man is being accused of dealing methamphetamine after an investigation by police.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, shortly before 1 a.m. in the morning Friday, police found 34-year-old Miguel J. “Yogi” Rivas in the 900 block of 11th Street. He had been the focus of an ongoing investigation into drug sales, police say.

Rivas was taken to jail on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine.

Police are asking for any information you might have on narcotics and violent crime in Columbus. You can call 812-376-2600. Tips can be left anonymously.