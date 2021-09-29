Columbus man facing drug charges after traffic stop

A Sunday morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a Columbus man on drug charges.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the 10 thousand block of north U.S. 31 at about 6:41 a.m. Sunday morning. The deputy noticed a syringe in the vehicle and a search revealed 7.16 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes, drug paraphernalia, spice and marijuana.

The driver, 46-year-old Chadrick Hoeltke was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.