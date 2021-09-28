Columbus man facing drug charges after death of visitor

Indiana State Police have arrested a Columbus man on drug charges after a more than year-long investigation into a death at the suspect’s home.

According to police reports, the investigation began in August of 2020, when authorities began investigating the death of Jeremy Ronsheim, who was found at a home on Prairie Stream Way in Columbus. The investigation uncovered fentanyl amidst drug paraphernalia found in the home.

Troopers also discovered that the resident 29-year-old Stephen Moore had allegedly attempted to discard evidence before rescue workers arrived on the scene.

A warrant was issued for Moore’s arrest last week and he was arrested Saturday on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic drug and drug paraphernalia.