Columbus man facing child porn charges

A Columbus man is facing charges after an investigation into child pornography and solicitation.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the local Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started the investigation after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On Wednesday, police arrested 35-year-old Eric Dicken on felony charges for possession of child pornography and child solicitation.

Earlier this year Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Prosecutor’s office and Columbus Police Department formed the local Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Under the agreement, the task force investigates tips referred by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The task force will also assist other agencies investigating those crimes here, including executing search warrants, interviewing suspects or witnesses and offering the use of equipment and the expertise of technicians.

Since forming the task force in June, this is the second child exploitation arrest in the county.

The investigation is ongoing.