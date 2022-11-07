Columbus man facing charge after accusation against trooper

A Columbus man is being accused of making up false allegations against his neighbor, who happens to be a trooper with the Indiana State Police.

According to state police reports, 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus made allegations that he was being harassed and poisoned by his neighbor. He said the neighbor gave him a poisonous substance, turned off his internet service and electricity, looked at him through the window and used power tools at night to harass him.

State police investigated and say that the allegations against the neighbor, a 19-year-veteran with the department were unfounded. Further, they say the original accusations were made while Parker was intoxicated.

The details of the investigation were turned over to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s office and Parker is facing a misdemeanor charge of making a false report against a police officer.