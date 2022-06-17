Columbus man facing 7 charges of child pornography

A Columbus man has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography after a four-month investigation.

Indiana State Police are reporting that the investigation began in February when authorities received six tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Three separate internet service providers had submitted reports to the center about online activity.

The state police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 4800 block of Timbercrest Drive. Police say additional evidence was found at the home and 38-year-old Mark A. Scolley was arrested on seven preliminary charges of possession of child pornography.

Officers assisting in the investigation were from the Indiana State Police ICAC and Cyber Crimes Units, the FBI, and the Bloomington Police Department.