Columbus man dies in rollover crash near Hope

A Columbus man died in a rollover accident near Hope Thursday morning.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, 50-year-old Kevin Burton of Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at about 7:31 a.m. in the 2000 block of North State Road 46 near the intersection with State Road 9 when an SUV driven by 32-year-old Tracy Toddy of Hope crossed the center line, first striking an SUV driven by 53-year-old Tammy James of Hope, then Burton’s pickup truck. Burton’s vehicle flipped over on his side and he was partially ejected, trapped underneath the truck. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to police reports.

Janes was uninjured. Toddy was flown to IU Methodist Hospital by Stat Flight helicopter with unknown injuries.

The investigation for the accident is still ongoing.

Deputies were also assisted at the scene by the Hope Town Marshall and Hope Town Police, Columbus Regional Hospital paramedics, and fire departments from Columbus, Clay Township and Hartsville.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.