Columbus man dies in crash on 10th Street

A Columbus driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning at 10th Street and Whitfield Drive.

73-year-old Dennis Deffenbaugh of Columbus died when his pickup was struck by an SUV as he left the parking lot at Lowe’s at about 9:03 a.m. Monday morning, says Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting.

Nolting says Deffenbaugh was killed by blunt force trauma to the chest and upper cervical spine and the death is being ruled accidental.

Columbus police say that Deffenbaugh’s pickup collided in the intersection with an SUV being driven by 39-year-old Nicoleta D. Dailey of Hope. After the initial collision, Dailey’s vehicle struck another SUV being driven by 49-year-old Lorena V. Baird of Columbus, who was stopped in the left turn lane on the west side of the intersection.

Dailey was first taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and then to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Baird suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation and Nolting said toxicology results are pending.

