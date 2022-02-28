Columbus man dies after crash into ditch

A Columbus man died Sunday evening after his car went into a rain-filled ditch on West Tellman Road.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Fernando Cadena was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Bartholomew County deputies had been called to the 1200 block of West Tellman Road at about 5:47 p.m. on reports of a heavily damaged car in the ditch.

The coroner’s office says Cadena died from multiple traumatic injuries to the head, chest, and lower extremities.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.