Columbus man caught in Johnson County child solicitation sting

Christopher Greg Wilson. Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson County authorities arrested 20 men, including one from Columbus, in a three-day child sex sting operation, where police posed online as children.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said that this is the fourth child sex sting operation in the past two years and it landed nearly twice as many suspects as any of the previous operations, dating back to December of 2020.

Burgess said the operation involved sheriff’s department deputies and Franklin police and ran from Tuesday through Thursday last week. Law enforcement also worked closely with the Johnson County prosecutor’s office to make sure that the sting followed the letter of the law, Burgess said.

Men traveled as far as from Washington State and Alabama for the prospect of illegal acts with a child.

Burgess said that parents should be diligent in knowing what their children are doing and who they are speaking with on the internet. He said the number of online apps and what can be discussed on them is alarming. And almost everyone carries a smartphone which makes it so easy to access these sites.

Among those arrested was 37-year-old Christopher Greg Wilson of Columbus who is facing a felony charge of child solicitation.

Also arrested:

Max Joseph Miller, 25, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation

James T. Miller, 28, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation

Nicholas T. Hubbard, 23, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation.

Mark Alan Adams, 59, Cross Plains: Child Solicitation, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor; Making an Unlawful Proposition.

Helly Cananl Sang, 21, Indianapolis, Child Solicitation Level

Ryan Alan Browning, 34, Harts, West Virginia: Child Solicitation and Possession of Child Pornography.

Zacariah Ray Hart, 43, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation and Possession of a Syringe.

Brallan Campos-Acevedo, 22, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation and Making unlawful proposition.

Eric N. Johnson, 38, Noblesville: Child Solicitation and Dissemination of Harmful Matter to a Minor.

Philip Michael Buhrke, 26, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation and Dissemination of Harmful Matter to a Minor.

Calvin Michael Farris, 37, Richland, Washington: Child Solicitation and Dissemination of Harmful Matter to a Minor.

Jonathan D. Morales, 31, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation and Driving While Suspended With A Prior.

Jered S. Morgan, 22, Monrovia. Child Solicitation.

Thiang Za Lian, 21, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation and Making an Unlawful Proposition.

Jeffery Dylan Alford, 26, Greenwood: Child Solicitation, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Samuel Ernestro Severino Cabrera, 24, Indianapolis: Child Solicitation and Making an Unlawful Proposition

Jonathan Tyler Evans, 36, Pisgah, Alabama: Child Solicitation, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Za Thio, 36, Indianapolis. Child Solicitation and Making an Unlawful Proposition.

Jeffrey A. Hance, 64, Mooresville: Child Solicitation, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Law Enforcement using a vehicle, Prostitution A- Misdemeanor