Columbus Man Arrested on Warrant

A Columbus man, who was just arrested last Thursday for Trespassing in an Apartment Complex, was taken into custody once again on a Bartholomew County warrant on Wednesday.

The Columbus Police Department, at 5:30 p.m., responded to the same apartment complex in the 400 block of South Gladstone Avenue where Michael Kent, was arrested last week, according to Lt. Matt Harris.

When officers arrived they say they again found the suspect hiding inside a residence at the apartment complex.

Kent was arrested on the warrant after it was confirmed that the trespass warning for the apartment complex was still in place.

The suspect was busted by the CPD-led Intelligence Led Policing Unit, which is comprised of officers from CPD and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office focused on crimes involving repeat offenders.

Law enforcement received an arrest warrant for Kent based upon their investigation and his subsequent arrest on October 21st.

Kent was taken to Bartholomew County Jail and charged with the warrant for an illegal sex offender registry violation and two counts of trespassing.

He remains in jail with an $85,000 bond.