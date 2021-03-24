Columbus man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Bartholomew County deputies arrested a Columbus man on a variety of drug-related charges after a traffic stop Monday night.

According to police reports, deputies pulled over 26-year-old Donald Kapetanios of Columbus at about 11:33 Monday evening. Kapetanios did not have a driver license and police dog, Jari, alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search revealed what authorities believe was methamphetamine, a syringe, marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia. Kapetanios was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing those items as well as operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.