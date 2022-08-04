Columbus Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

A Columbus man was arrested by The Columbus Police Department (CPD) after a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday.

An officer stopped a speeding truck in the 1400 block of Central Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. The driver, later identified as Ronald D. Estes, 45, of Columbus, exited the truck and supposedly refused to follow the directions of CPD.

He eventually got back into the vehicle and drove away. A chase followed during which the suspect reportedly ignored several traffic signs.

Estes got out of the truck again in the 1400 block of Lafayette Avenue and allegedly tried to escape officers on foot.

He was apprehended nearby a short time later.

He was arrested and taken to Columbus Regional Health for clearance.

He was then escorted to Bartholomew County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating a vehicle without receiving a license, and reckless driving.