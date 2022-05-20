Columbus man arrested after shooting incident in Johnson County

A Columbus man is accused of pointing a gun at another person in an April incident in southern Johnson County.

According to Johnson County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and County Road 400S at about 9:34 p.m. in the evening on April 25th after a driver reported that she was followed by a black SUV from Columbus, on the interstate and then onto county roads. When she stopped at that location, a man got out of the vehicle holding a gun and fired several shots at her vehicle, which passengers of her vehicle also witnessed.

Deputies later talked with residents in the neighborhood who had video of the incident and authorities were able to put together a description of the SUV. A further search through camera footage revealed the owner of the vehicle was the father of 18-year-old Kaden M. Marsh of Columbus. Investigation and interviews revealed that Marsh had an ongoing dispute with a man who drives a similar vehicle as the victim. Witnesses in the car identified him as the shooter from Facebook photos and a lineup.

Marsh was arrested Thursday night on felony charges of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm at another.

No one was injured and there was no apparent damage to the victim’s vehicle.