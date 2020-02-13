Columbus man arrested after scuffle with police

A Columbus man is facing charges, accused of fighting with city police Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, Columbus officers were called Werner Avenue near 8th Street at about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning about a man walking in the street. Officers found 23-year-old Cody Spencer in the area and he refused to stop yelling or to comply with police orders.

He was arrested after a struggle during which he kicked a patrol car and slammed his head into a car window, according to police reports. After being checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital he was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.